Punching Up! Comedy Festival

This is a special event you won’t want to miss! Brittany Hunter hosts this night of stand-up comedy, featuring Camilla Cleese, Dave Smith, Rosie Tran, Yoshi Obayashi, and Lou Perez. Seating is limited; two drink purchase recommended.

Caution! You will be entering a free speech zone!

Friday, July 15, 8-10 pm

To attend this optional special event, you must add the $50 ticket to your registration.